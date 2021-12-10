Police: Student, 15, threatened violence at Bloomfield Hills High School

A 15-year-old student has been charged in connection with threatening violence this week at Bloomfield Hills High School, authorities announced Friday.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department received a tip about the threat around 10 p.m. Thursday through the state's OK2SAY initiative. It included the names of a suspect and witnesses, police said in a statement.

The department’s school security and liaison officer immediately launched an investigation, which led to the arrest.

"The student’s parents are cooperating with police and no weapons were found during a search of the student’s home," according to the release.

The teen was held at Oakland County Children’s Village and arraigned Friday on the charge of threatening to commit violence against students or employees on school property, a one-year misdemeanor.

He was released to his parents with a GPS tether and ordered not to return to school. His next court date is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have investigated many threats following the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High that left four students dead and seven other people wounded.

Harper Woods police on Tuesday arrested two juveniles in connection with a threat targeting a high school.

On Wednesday, Waterford Township police investigated three reports of threats by students, including targeting an elementary school.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday she had charged 23 youths with school threats and was investigating 10 more cases. She announced four more students were charged on Friday.

A parent had also sought more security at Bloomfield Hills High following alleged racist threats that sparked a recent protest, community forum and lawsuit.