'I'm going to cry': Oxford shooting victim surprised by supporters at hospital

Some of Oxford High's athletic trainers this past week gathered at a local hospital to show their love to one of the survivors of the Nov. 30 deadly shooting at the school.

The group visited the hospital earlier this week where 17-year-old Kylie Ossege is recovering from wounds she suffered in the attack.

It tweeted a video of Kylie, she is seen in her bed being wheeled to a window so she could see them cheering for her from a parking lot. The tweet, as of Friday, has more than 7,000 likes, more than 800 retweets and 69 comments.

"Awww, my God," she says.

"Hi Kylie, it's Coach Bailey," can be heard shouting from outside the hospital. "How are you?" Gayle Bailey is the varsity tennis coach at Oxford High School.

Kylie replies: "HI! I'm going to cry."

The coach shouts to her: "We love you so much, Kylie! And we hope you're feeling good." She then asks everyone in the group to wave to the student.

According to the school's website, Kylie is on its tennis team and played basketball for the school as a sophomore.

Kylie is the last remaining hospitalized victim of the school shooting. She recently was moved from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland's intensive care unit to a standard room where she will remain for up to six weeks as she recovers. The other six hospitalized victims of the shooting had all been released by Sunday.

A GoFundMe page for Kylie was created on Dec. 1. As of Friday, more than $112,000 of a $150,000 goal has been raised on the website.

According to the page's creators, Kylie was shot in the chest. They said the money they raise will be used to help support her as she works to get back to a normal life.

"If you can’t donate, please pray for Kylie and her entire family….it’s going to take all we have and more to help get them through this," the page said.

Kylie's mother, Marita Aragones Ossege, also has posted a message thaking the everyong for the outpouring of support for her daughter and her family on the page.

"I am humbled by the generosity, kindness and love that we have experienced in the past week," she said in the post.

She also described some of the surgery Kylie underwent at the hospital, including having metal plates and screws put in to repair a broken right clavicle.

"This injury coupled with the gunshot wounds in both shoulders have made it very difficult to use her upper body," Ossege said. "We are pleased with the use of her arms that she has regained in the past few days."