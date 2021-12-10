Training, 'quick action' by staff saved lives at Oxford High School, union leader says

Active shooter training at Oxford High School helped mitigate the deadly shooting that happened there on Nov. 30, the head of Oxford School District's teacher's union said. A student is accused of opening fire in the halls that day, killing four of his classmates and wounding six others and a teacher.

The attack would have been even worse without the "quick action" of teachers, support staff and administrators, Oxford Education Association President Jim Gibbons said.

"When my colleagues are ready, we will tell those stories, both so our community can heal and so that others can learn how best to deal with the unthinkable if it happens to them," he said.

The family of two high school students sued the district Thursday, arguing school officials and some unidentified teachers and counselors failed to stop the attack.

Gibbons did not directly address that lawsuit in his statement Friday, but emphasized the role school employees played in responding to the attack. He also thanked first responders and those who are still investigating what led to the shooting.

"All of us want answers – but no answers will take away this pain, which is why I'm so appreciative of recent comments that the outcome of these investigations needs to focus on ensuring we know what happened so we can learn from this tragedy," he said.

Gibbons also said school employees are grateful for the support they, students, parents and the community have received since the shooting.

"We are changed forever by the events of the past 11 days, but to know that so many are standing with us provides more comfort than I can possibly say," he said.

Elementary and middle school students returned to Oxford schools Friday for a half-day, where they were greeted by therapy dogs and security teams.

More:Therapy dogs, no backpacks when Oxford's K-8 schools reopen Friday

ckthompson@detroitnews.com