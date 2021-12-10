'You are loved': Younger Oxford students return to school following tragedy

Oxford — As teachers and school counselors bared the cold Friday morning to welcome students back, flags remained half-staffed from Lapeer to Oxford following the tragic shooting at the high school.

The Oxford school district's kindergarteners through eighth-graders returned to classes Friday for a half-day of school after buildings were closed following the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students. The high school will not reopen until at least January, according to the district.

Amy Wright, an Oxford Middle School psychologist, wore her blue and gold shirt for Spirit Day and helped direct student dropoff at 7 a.m. She said staff "worked tirelessly over the last week to get ready for today." Hugging students, Wright said she feels humbled.

"Recognizing the collective emotion that everybody's having and seeing parents embrace their children as they're dropping them off and entrusting us with them is really beautiful," said Wright, who has worked at the school for the last 22 years. "What I'm gathering from them (students) so far, is they're OK. I haven't encountered any students yet who need help."

From Dairy Queen in Dearborn to Jets Pizza in Lake Orion, businesses replaced promotional signs with "Oxford Strong." Closer into Oxford, blue and gold tulle bows are wrapped around light poles leading to Wildcat Drive. Entering the middle school parking lot, a large sign reads: "You are loved."

Therapy dogs will be provided at Oxford Community Schools for the rest of the year, and every school will have a "team" of them, according to Superintendent Tim Throne.

Two therapy dogs, Henry and Oliver, stood at the entrance of Oxford Middle School, for pets from students on Friday. They're two of nearly a dozen the school will have through the rest of the year, said Ken Weaver, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction at Oxford Community Schools.

"Other schools have even more therapy dogs. As far as welcoming the kids back, we had intensive professional development over the last few days to make sure we were ready," he said. "I really feel like the teachers and staff love the kids and the kids realized that the staff loves them."

While most parents dropped their children off easily and rather quickly, some paused in the parking lot to hug their children goodbye for the half day.

Sashi Velanti, after walking his son up to the middle school, said he's trying to censor what happened to his sixth-grader.

"He just turned 11," said Velanti of Oxford. "All we said was something bad happened, and it's going to be a little difficult. His friend's brother got shot. He didn't and still hasn't registered the situation."

Students are not being allowed to carry backpacks through next week, Throne said in a Thursday letter to parents.

The district is adopting "multiple strategies and tactics" to ensure school safety. Every building will have police on-site. The district has also hired a security firm that will have guards in every building across the district. Security was posted in vehicles at entrances of the middle school Friday. Oakland County Sheriff's deputies also were present.

"We encourage you to talk with your child about this so they are aware and prepared to see uniformed officers at their school starting Friday," Throne wrote. "Let them know they are there to protect them and help keep them safe."

Oxford Community Schools will also use a software called Gaggle, Throne wrote, to better monitor what is said and what messages are sent through school-provided technology.

"The software allows the district to work with law enforcement to ensure any potential online emergencies are immediately addressed," he wrote.

Throne added: "To heal as a community, it is critical we support one another as one Wildcat Nation following the horrific events of last week."

Staying on track with the curriculum is becoming difficult having moved from virtual to in-person mid-year due to the pandemic and following the tragedy, "It will be very light academically," Weaver said.

"We have bigger priorities right now making sure the kids are safe, healthy and know that they're loved."

A blue and gold banner reading "Oxford Strong" spans highway 24 leading into the city.

Velanti said his while son is having some fears, "He's seeing how the community is pulling together to support everybody. It's hard to explain."

