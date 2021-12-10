Woman dies after debris smashes through car's windshield in Southfield

Southfield — A 29-year-old Detroit woman is dead after debris from a trailer smashed through her car's windshield Thursday, police said.

Officers were called at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday to the area of Nine Mile and Newport Street near Evergreen Road for a report of an injury accident.

They arrived and determined in a preliminary investigation that a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with scrap metal and was traveling east on Nine Mile when the trailer became dislodged.

A piece of debris from the trailer flew off and went through the windshield of another vehicle that was heading west Nine Mile, according to authorities.

Police said the debris struck the second vehicle's female driver and caused serious head trauma.

Medics took the woman to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said the investigation is on going and anyone with information about the crash should call the Southfield Police Traffic Investigator at (248) 796-5408.

