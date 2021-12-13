Man stable with self-inflicted wound in accidental shooting in Royal Oak

Royal Oak — Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left the victim in stable condition at a hospital with what appears to be a self-inflicted wound.

Officers were called at about 7:45 a.m. to a location on South Center Street near Fourth for a report of a man being shot.

They found a man bleeding near his vehicle. Medics took him to a hospital. The victim underwent surgery and is recovering, officials said.

Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene of the shooting. They also obtained video from a camera at a business near where the man was found. Investigators reviewed the footage, which revealed the victim shot himself. Police said it appears the shooting was accidental.

However, detectives continue to investigate and anyone with information about the incident should call Lt. Al Carter at (248) 246-3456.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez