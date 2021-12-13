Oxford schools closed Tuesday after social media threat

Oxford Community Schools is canceling classes in all its buildings Tuesday after a threat, officials said.

"Today, December 13, we received an image from social media that included a specific threat directed at our middle school," the district said in a statement on its website.

"We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating."

The cancellation, which comes almost two weeks after the shooting at Oxford High left four students dead and seven other people injured, was made "out of an abundance of caution," the district said. "We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation."

The district's elementary and middle school students returned to classes Friday for a half-day after buildings were closed following the Nov. 30 shooting.

The high school was not expected to reopen until at least January, according to the district.

Students there still are set to continue to reclaim some of their belongings this week.

"We will maintain our schedule at OHS for backpack pickup tomorrow as no on will be entering the building," the district said Monday.

Authorities have investigated many threats following the shooting.

West Bloomfield schools are switching to online learning after a social media threat Monday against the district. The suspect behind the threat was apprehended by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the West Bloomfield Police Department, Superintendent Gerald Hill said in an email.

On Friday, police announced a 15-year-old student had been charged in connection with a threat at Bloomfield Hills High School.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she has charged more than 20 youths with school threats, including three announced Friday.

A group of students from Oakland County has filed a petition at change.org to have school moved online this week while threats continue.

Meanwhile, the judge overseeing the case of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, refused a request Monday that he be moved from the Oakland County Jail into a youth detention facility.