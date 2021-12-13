Police investigating threat against West Bloomfield Schools

West Bloomfield — Police are investigating a threat made against West Bloomfield School District on social media, officials said Monday.

"In an abundance of caution we have assigned officers to extra patrol West Bloomfield Schools," the police department said in a post on its Facebook page. "We are in continued communication with West Bloomfield Administration and our detectives are actively investigating the information."

Parents and families of students were notified before 9 a.m. that the district was on lockdown due to threats, and they received notification around 9:45 to pick up students from school.

