Police seek tips on attempted SUV theft in Madison Heights

Madison Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify two people — one armed with an AR-15-style weapon — who tried to steal an SUV early Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, Madison Heights police officers were called at about 5:15 a.m. to a home in the 28000 block of Couzens near Dequindre and 12 Mile for a report of an attempted vehicle theft.

They arrived at the scene, but the pair had fled after trying to steal a Dodge Durango SUV, officials said.

However, images of the two were captured by a security camera on the victim's home. Police reviewed the footage, which showed one armed with an AR-15-style weapon, they said.

Officials said one male had a white mask, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white strips along the side and light-colored shoes. The other, police said, appears to be a male with a light complexion, a light-colored mask, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored horizontal strip on the front.

They are considered armed and dangerous and they should not be approached, authorities said. Anyone with information about the incident should call Madison Heights police at (248) 585-2100.

