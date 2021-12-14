Watch live: Parents of accused Oxford High School shooter in court for hearing

Rochester Hills — The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley are due in court Tuesday for a hearing tied to their alleged roles in the rampage.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30 shooting that left four high school students dead and injured seven other people.

The couple's 1:15 p.m. hearing before 52-3 District Judge Julie Nicholson comes a day after their son made his own brief appearance in court. The defense team's Monday request to have Ethan Crumbley moved to a youth facility was denied and his probable cause conference was adjourned until Jan. 7.

The three Crumbleys are housed at the Oakland County Jail, but have no access to one another.

Ethan, 15, who is charged with 24 counts including terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder, was denied bond. James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, were given bonds of $500,000 each, but have not posted.

Legal experts have told The Detroit News that Ethan's parents "will have no influence, and likely no insight, into their juvenile son's high-stakes criminal case or life in the near term."

On Friday, District Judge Nancy Carniak appointed Deborah McKelvy to serve as Ethan Crumbley's guardian.

McKelvy advocated Monday for Crumbley to be relocated to a youth detention facility. He could hear adult inmates in the county jail, she said, which is a violation of laws that require that those younger than age 18 be kept out of sight and sound of adult prisoners when in detention.

Marc Keast, an assistant Oakland County prosecutor, argued against a move, noting to Carniak that video footage from Oxford High School "clearly" shows Ethan as the alleged shooter.

In rejecting the request to move Crumbley, the judge said: "I still feel strongly that his conduct could be a menace to other juveniles. I think his placement is appropriate."

The Nov. 30 shooting left four Oxford High School students dead: Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17. Seven others were wounded.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter, which carries the penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

James Crumbley purchased the weapon with his son on Black Friday and stored it in an unlocked drawer, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has said.

McDonald also said that James and Jennifer Crumbley ignored warning signs including pictures the 15-year-old sophomore drew depicting a handgun, a person bleeding from a gunshot wound and messages including "the thoughts won't stop, help me," "my life is useless" and "the world is dead."

"The notion that a parent could read those words and also know their son had access to a deadly weapon that they gave him is unconscionable, and I think it's criminal," McDonald has said.

