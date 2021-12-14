Fieger accusation led to death threats against ex-Oxford High dean, lawyer says

Detroit — High-profile lawyer Geoffrey Fieger endangered an educator's life by suing the wrong man in conjunction with a $100 million lawsuit filed on behalf of survivors of the Oxford High School shooting, according to a federal court filing Tuesday.

Former Oxford High School Dean Ryan Moore has received death threats since the Dec. 9 lawsuit was filed in federal court accusing school officials of failing to prevent the nation's deadliest school shooting since 2018 that left four students dead and wounded seven people.

"Had Mr. Fieger been less concerned about being on the news and more concerned about the facts, he would have been able to easily confirm that Mr. Moore had not even worked in the high school for more than one year," said Timothy Mullins, Moore's lawyer. "Mr. Moore was not the High School Dean of Students as alleged by Mr. Fieger. He worked in an entirely different building."

Fieger could not be reached for comment immediately Tuesday.

Mullins asked U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith to dismiss Moore from the lawsuit and impose "significant sanctions against Mr. Fieger for his unconscionable and reckless misconduct."

The lawsuit's false allegation is significant, Mullins wrote.

"In reality, because of Mr. Fieger’s sloppy legal filings, Mr. Moore has received death threats," the lawyer wrote.

The filing cited media reports about more than a dozen threats against Oxford educators.

Moore installed reinforced doors on his home after being sued, withdrew his children from school and has worried about how the error will impact future job opportunities, according to the filing.

"Again, this is all due to Mr. Fieger’s reckless actions. Mr. Moore now lives in fear," Mullins wrote. "This has caused Mr. Moore to experience a significant increase of emotional stress during an already traumatic time for Mr. Moore as a member of the Oxford community."

