Oxford school board to review additional security measures

Oxford Township — Increased safety measures are being proposed in the Oxford school district, including a permanent police presence, trauma counselors in every building, safe rooms operated by a crisis team and therapy dogs.

Meeting for the first time since a deadly shooting in their high school took the lives of four students on Nov. 30, the Oxford Board of Education on Tuesday is expected to hear proposed changes to the way the district operates from Jill Lemond, an assistant superintendent of student services, according to documents on the district's website.

Lemond is scheduled to give the board a safety update that includes a review of current safety measures and what the district is calling "enhanced" safety measures in the wake of the shooting, which killed Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Among the ideas in the proposal, according to documents:

• Adding an additional police presence for the "foreseeable future" beyond the school resource officer and armed security guards already in the district.

• Hiring a private security firm and conducting a comprehensive security review with experts.

• Discontinuing the use of backpacks for some time and opting for clear backpacks in the future.

• Using Gaggle and GoGuardian to monitor social media activity.

• Placing a licensed trauma counselor in each building for acute and long-term support.

• Designate and train building crisis team to operate "safe rooms."

• Use therapy dogs.

The safety update also calls for "zero tolerance" by law enforcement and school administration and a third-party mental health evaluation, but it was not clear what policies this would apply to.

The decision by Oxford school staff not to remove Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding seven other people inside the school, just before the tragic events of Nov. 30 has become a central point of concern among investigators and prosecutors evaluating the case.

On the day of the shooting, one of Crumbley's teachers saw and reported to counselors graphic drawings with violent images and pleas for help, according to police and school officials.

Crumbley allegedly told counselors once he was taken to the office that his drawing was part of a video game he was designing and that he planned to pursue video game design as a career, Oxford Superintendent Tim Throne has said in a statement. Crumbley remained in the office for about 90 minutes and worked on school assignments while the school tried to reach his parents.

After speaking to parents James and Jennifer Crumbley in the school office and again to their son, Oxford school counselors concluded he did not intend on committing either self-harm or harm to others, Throne said. His parents were informed they had 48 hours to seek counseling for their child or the school would contact Child Protective Services. They were asked to take their son home for the day, but they "flatly" refused and left without their son, Throne said.

"Given the fact that the child had no prior disciplinary infractions, the decision was made he would be returned to the classroom rather than sent home to an empty house. These incidents remained at the guidance counselor level and were never elevated to the principal or assistant principal’s office," Throne said.

Crumbley's behavior, drawings, online searches and internet posts had the attention of Oxford High School officials leading up to the Nov. 30 shooting as they addressed the teen in several intervention meetings.

Ultimately, counselors chose to release Crumbley from the main office into the school again on the day of the shooting — and not involve school administrators or police.

Students at Oxford High School will not resume formal classes until at least January, school officials said.

School officials have not announced plans for reopening the building where about 1,800 students attended classes, but that won’t happen before the scheduled holiday break ends on Jan. 2, Principal Steve Wolf wrote in a letter to parents and students.

