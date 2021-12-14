Oxford elementary, middle schools to reopen Wednesday following threat

Oxford Community Schools will reopen for elementary and middle school students Wednesday after a social media threat targeting the middle school on Tuesday prompted officials to cancel classes.

"All schools have been cleared by law enforcement to safely resume classes Wednesday, December 15. Please see your email from OCS for details," read an alert on the school district's website.

The decision to cancel classes, which came nearly two weeks after a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead and wounded six students and a teacher, was "out of an abundance of caution," the district said Monday evening. "We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation."

The high school is not expected to reopen until January, according to the district, but the elementary and middle schools returned for the first time since the shooting for half-days on Friday.

Since Nov. 30, schools in the state have seen an increase in threats against schools.

Students in Oakland County launched a petition on Dec. 6 to move classes online until after Christmas break, saying "continuous circulation of threats made to schools within Oakland County...have induced fear and taken an emotional toll on all students, making in-person learning essentially useless."

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi