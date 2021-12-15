Oxford leaders immune to liability in school massacre, district lawyer says

Detroit — Oxford Community School officials will claim they are immune from a $100 million lawsuit filed by survivors of the nation's deadliest school shooting since 2018 that left four students dead and seven people wounded, according to a federal court filing Wednesday.

The strategy was revealed by school district lawyer Timothy Mullins in a legal response seeking to block the issuance of subpoenas that would give lawyers for two survivors access to surveillance footage and other evidence from the Nov. 30 shooting.