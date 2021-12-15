Police offer rewards for arrest of two murder suspects in Pontiac

The Detroit News

Oakland County authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in two unrelated homicides in Pontiac.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of Demetrious Antwan Urbano Brox Jr., 20, and Troy Dwayne Santos, 29, both of Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Wednesday.

Brox is charged with felony murder in the shooting Nov. 14 of 22-year-old Maleik Gilmore of Pontiac. Gilmore was selling drugs to Brox and two other suspects, including Brox's brother, when Gilmore was shot as they attempted to rob him, police said. Gilmore was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Both other suspects were arrested and charged in the homicide. Brox's mother was charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly trying to hide the three from arrest.

Santos is charged with first-degree murder in a Halloween night double shooting that left Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, dead and another man injured. Betty was found on the pavement outside Lyons Food Market in Pontiac with a gunshot wound to his back.

He died several hours later at the hospital.

A second man was shot and later recovered from his injuries. Both men were shot as they walked out of the store.

The two suspects "are considered armed and extremely dangerous," the release said.

Members of the public with information about their whereabouts are encouraged to make an anonymous call to 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.