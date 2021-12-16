Bouchard names department vet as Oakland Co. undersheriff

The Detroit News

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has named department veteran Curtis D. Childs as his new undersheriff.

Childs, who began with the sheriff's office as a deputy in 1992, will be the third undersheriff in Bouchard's tenure, the sheriff's office said in a Thursday news release. He replaces Michael McCabe who is retiring at the end of December after 44 years with the department. McCabe served 18 of those years as undersheriff.

“I was looking for a person who was both eminently qualified and capable but also would be a source of calm and continuity for our team in one of the most challenging times to ever face law enforcement,” Bouchard, who has served as sheriff since 1999, said in a statement. “Curtis Childs is that person. I am proud of his past work, given I have promoted him three times before this promotion, and I look forward to his work in this new role.”

As undersheriff, Childs will oversee the day-to-day operations of the sheriff's office and aid in

the oversight of the $166 million annual budget, while managing 1,400 employees.

Some of his duties will include overseeing labor contracts and negotiations, new hires, disciplines, lawsuits, and acting as a chief advisor to Bouchard.

Childs is currently commander of Corrections and Court Services, which includes overseeing

the operations at the main jail. He was a member of the Sheriff’s SWAT team and has worked in all areas of the department. His new role begins on Jan. 1.

“The Sheriff’s Office consists of a collection of talented people working in many different facets of law enforcement towards a common goal and I am very proud to be a part of this great organization,” Childs said. “I appreciate the opportunity given to me by Sheriff Bouchard to continue serving and protecting the residents of Oakland County. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Childs, a graduate of Oakland Community College and Columbia Southern University, began a sergeant in 1998. He became a lieutenant in 2001, a captain in 2013 and a major in 2020.

Bouchard, the department noted Thursday, also promoted Major Christopher Wundrach to serve as chief of staff and recognized Captain Dale Miller, commander of the Patrol Services Division, who is retiring Dec. 31 after 43 years.