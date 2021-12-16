Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Oxford school shooting: 'It's time to get angry'
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald reviewed the reams of evidence from the case.She listened to the opinions of senior prosecutors and investigators around a conference table at her office in Pontiac. And then she went with her "gut."
Within a day, the first-year prosecutor had charged James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old accused of murdering of four classmates at Oxford High School, with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for not taking steps to prevent the slaughter.