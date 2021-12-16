Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Oxford school shooting: 'It's time to get angry'

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald reviewed the reams of evidence from the case.She listened to the opinions of senior prosecutors and investigators around a conference table at her office in Pontiac. And then she went with her "gut."

Within a day, the first-year prosecutor had charged James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old accused of murdering of four classmates at Oxford High School, with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for not taking steps to prevent the slaughter.