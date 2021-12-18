Late Oxford student Tate Myre honored with NFL's Way to Play High School award

The Detroit News

Oxford student Tate Myre has been named this week's recipient of the NFL's Way to Play High School award. The program, in its third year, recognizes high school football players who demonstrate exceptional in-game playing techniques to make impactful plays.

On behalf of Myre, Oxford's football program will receive a $5,000 equipment grant through USA Football and new uniforms courtesy of Nike.

Myre, 16, played tight end and running back for the team. He was one of four students who died in a school shooting Nov. 30, along with Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St Juliana and Justin Shilling.

“The senseless tragedy at Oxford claimed so many with such great potential,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “Tate Myre exemplified that potential as an honors student and football athlete. He gave all of himself so that others might live. May his courage and determination eternally be an inspiration to the Oxford community.”

In addition to the award, Myre's family served as honorary captains for the Big Ten Championship Game and he was named the honorary first member of Michigan State's recruiting class by coach Mel Tucker.

More than 270,000 people have signed an online petition through Change.org to rename Oxford's football stadium after Myre.