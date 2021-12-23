African caracals that got loose in Royal Oak turned over to animal sanctuaries

Royal Oak — The woman whose large African cat was on the loose for about a day back in October had another cat-astrophe this week.

Police said one of her African caracals escaped Monday.

Officers were called at about 8 p.m. to the 700 Block of East Lasalle in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester roads because one of the animals escaped from her property, authorities said.

Police quickly located the cat nearby and "returned it home with the help of the owner," they said in a post on the city's Facebook page.

They said the woman was issued another citation for keeping non-domestic animals, a misdemeanor punishable by an up to a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail.

She also agreed to surrender the cats to an out-of-state animal sanctuary, they said.

On Tuesday, police returned to the home with animal control officers from the cities of Berkley, Livonia and Redford Township. The group safely removed the cats for transport to the sanctuary. Interim Royal Oak Police Chief Mike Moore thanked the animal control officers for their help.

In October, the woman was given five tickets for failing to keep her four African caracals confined to her yard, in violation of the city's ordinances. At the time, she told police she was working with various animal sanctuaries and groups to get the animals into a new home.

She called police when two of the cats escaped from her yard on Oct. 13. One of the cats was found later in the morning by the Royal Oak Schools administration building, according to authorities. It was captured and returned to its owner. The other cat remained at at-large until that night.

Officials said her caracals have escaped the enclosure at her home at least twice before then.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez