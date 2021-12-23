Pedestrian fatally struck on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills, police say

Farmington Hills police are investigating a crash Wednesday in which a pedestrian was struck and killed.

A driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling west on 12 Mile near Halsted around 5:50 p.m. when the truck struck a man trying to cross the road outside of the crosswalk, investigators said in a statement.

The victim, identified as a 51-year-old city resident, was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, where he died from his injuries.

The Ford driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Other details were not released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.