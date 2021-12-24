Crumbley lawyer to police amid manhunt: 'THEY ARE COMING'

The Detroit News

As the parents of the teen accused in the deadly Oxford High School shooting evaded authorities waiting to arraign them on manslaughter charges, investigators and one of their attorneys were texting each other, concerned about how to handle bringing them in and keeping them out of the media spotlight.

A case report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, included in a motion from prosecutors this week, reveals the behind-the-scenes efforts on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 between an investigator and Shannon Smith, one of the attorneys representing James and Jennifer Crumbley, to find them and bring them before a judge.