4th person charged in connection with Pontiac fatal shooting

Pontiac — A Pontiac man has been arraigned on murder and armed robbery charges, the fourth person charged in connection with a Nov. 14 fatal shooting.

Demetrious Brox Jr., 20, is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. He was arraigned Saturday on charges of felony murder and armed robbery in the slaying of Maleik Gilmore.

Police believe Gilmore, 22, was selling drugs to Brox and two teens, Eric Burrell Jr., 16, of Pontiac and Torrion Wilson, 17, when he was shot as the trio tried to rob him on Ridgemont Drive near Perry. Burrell and Wilson are both charged as adults with felony murder and armed robbery.

Jennifer Marie Wilson, 39, mother of both Brox and Burrell, is charged with being an accessory after the fact, a five-year felony, after police allege she drove the trio from the area to hide them and avoid arrest.

Burrell and Torrion Wilson, who police say is not related to Jennifer Wilson, were arrested Nov. 17 in Saginaw by detectives and members of the sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, with the assistance of the Saginaw Police Department. The mother was arrested in Pontiac on the same day and released on bond.

Both teens were armed with loaded handguns at the time of their arrest and could face felony gun charges in Saginaw.

U.S. Marshals assisted Thursday in the arrest of Brox at the Northgate Inn in Kochville Township. A loaded .32 caliber handgun, credit cards and suspected cocaine were found during the arrest, police said.

Brox is scheduled to appear in 50th District Court in Pontiac on Jan. 4.