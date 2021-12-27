Child calls cops on Christmas Eve saying dad assaulting mom in Commerce Twp.

A Commerce Township man was arrested after his young son called police on Christmas Eve to report that his father was assaulting his mother, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call from the child who said his father was grabbing his mother's hair, the Sheriff's Office said. The sound of breaking glass and yelling were heard in the background on the 911 call.

The man, 24, did not comply with police orders, police said, and tried to grab the deputy's stun gun, which deputies then deployed.

The suspect was taken into custody and held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

The victim, 23, refused medical treatment.