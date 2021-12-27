Christmas Day shooting involving infant leaves no injuries

Three people, including an infant, escaped injury when their vehicle was struck in a hail of bullets on Christmas Day at a gas station in Pontiac, police said Monday.

A 28-year-old Waterford Township resident said she and her boyfriend, 20, and infant daughter were leaving a Mobil on the Run store when two men pulled up in a red vehicle and opened fire, striking her vehicle, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was struck by bullets on the driver's side, windshield, headlight, front grille, front fender and front tire area, police said.

The woman's boyfriend told police he had been involved in a physical altercation at the gas station before the shooting.

The two suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near Manhattan and Emerson avenues at 1:39 p.m., the release said, and found the couple after the boyfriend's uncle said he thought his nephew had been involved in a shooting.

The uncle directed deputies to a residence in the 700 block of Newman Lane, where the vehicle that had been struck was parked.

One of the suspects has been identified as a 22-year-old Pontiac resident, the Sheriff's Office said.