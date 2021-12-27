Suspect in Pontiac armed robbery found hiding under bed, arrested

A suspect was arrested after allegedly robbing a Pontiac clothing store at gunpoint on Christmas Eve after he was found hiding beneath a bed of his girlfriend's home, police said.

Deputies responded at 2:55 p.m. to a report from Citi Trends at 350 N. Telegraph, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The employee, a 44-year-old Pontiac resident, said she confronted the suspect for walking out with a "cart full of merchandise" that he did not pay for.

The man, a 50-year-old Pontiac resident, then reached into his waistband and grabbed the handle of what she described as a handgun and she backed away, according to a release.

The suspect loaded the merchandise into a vehicle and fled, police said. The employee took a photo of the vehicle and license plate.

Deputies located the vehicle in the 20 block of Thorpe Street. The suspect's girlfriend allowed deputies into the residence, where they found him hiding under a bed. Deputies located a holster but no firearm.

He was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Oakland County Jail pending charges.