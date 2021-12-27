Twin brothers dead, father injured in apparent murder-suicide in Troy

Troy Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide early Monday morning that left twin brothers dead and their father injured.

Authorities say they received separate 911 calls about shots fired inside a home on Lark Drive and a vehicle crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive near Edgemont.

A 23-year-old man was found inside the vehicle that crashed, dead from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe he fatally shot his twin brother in the basement of the home on Lark Drive and shot his father upstairs in the home.

According to police, a 911 call came at 12:23 a.m. from a 62-year-old man, who said his 23-year-old son shot him.

The brother was found fatally shot in the basement. A 64-year-old woman was home during the shooting but wasn’t injured, police said.

The man at the home on Lark was treated and transported to a hospital by Alliance Mobile Health, police said. As of Monday, police said the man was in critical but stable condition.

The family dog was also found dead from a gunshot in the backseat of the vehicle.

Investigators said they believe one handgun was used in the shootings and that it was recovered in the crashed vehicle.