Woman douses truck fire in Pontiac with flour, then is mum when cops arrive

A woman put out a fire in a pickup truck using flour in Pontiac early Christmas morning, police said, but refused to cooperate with an investigation into the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been the result of arson, with two plastic bottles that smelled like gasoline found in and near the truck, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, 54, of Detroit said she had heard what sounded like an explosion before going outside to find the truck she had been driving earlier that day was on fire on the 300 block of West Iroquois, the Sheriff's Office said.

The truck had minor damage to the front windshield, rooftop and bed liner.

A man at the scene told deputies, who arrived at 1:43 a.m., that his mother was the registered owner of the truck but also refused to cooperate further with the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

A suspect has not been identified, and police were unable to contact the truck's owner.