Meet Oxford, newest, furry recruit in Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced its newest recruit, a comfort K-9 named for the school stung by tragedy.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard picked up Oxford on Thursday, calling him an "amazing little puppy full of energy and love and waiting to meet the community."

Oxford will stay at the Oxford Substation, providing comfort to community members following the Nov. 30 fatal shooting at Oxford High School.

The program was funded with help from Clarkston Athletics, Bouchard said, which has its own comfort K-9, Indie.

Oxford Middle School had therapy dogs at their side when teachers and school counselors welcomed K-8 students back before school was suspended again.

In an update this week, Superintendent Tim Throne explained changes to families, saying work will continue over the holiday break to prepare Oxford High School for reopening.

No date has been announced for the high school's reopening but the district has said it was aiming for the end of January.

On Nov. 30, the high school was the scene of the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since 2018. Four students were killed in a shooting inside the school. A student has been charged, as were his parents.

Oxford Community Schools has added a second police officer at its middle school and is requiring students in grades 6-12 to use clear backpacks when classes resume Monday.

The county has increased resources and has other help for those struggling with the tragedy at the high school. Information can be found at oakgov.com/oaklandcares.

