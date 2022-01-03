Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett to chair SEMCOG

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments has named Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett as its new chairperson.

Barnett, previously the first vice-chairperson of SEMCOG, replaces former Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones who retired at the end of 2021.

“I am honored and humbled to step into the role of SEMCOG Chairperson,” Barnett said in a statement. “As Supervisor of Orion Township and a member of SEMCOG, I have seen the value of regional collaboration time and again. SEMCOG is where local officials from across Southeast Michigan come to learn from each other and help to shape regional priorities; I could not be more excited to pay forward some of what has been shared with me and to continue the work of developing regional solutions that benefit all the people of this region."

Barnett was first elected township supervisor in 2012 and is serving his third term. His accomplishments include collaborating with surrounding communities to form the North Oakland County Water Authority, a cost-saving measure.

Barnett is also president of the Oakland County Association of Township Supervisors, the Michigan/Ohio elected representative on the Board of the National Association of Regional Councils and chairperson for the board of Dutton Farm, a nonprofit that advocates for adults with disabilities.