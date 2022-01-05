Oxford High students to resume classes Monday, share middle school

Oxford — Oxford High School students will begin a gradual return to classes next week at a different building before returning for classes at the high school on the week of Jan. 24, Superintendent Tim Throne said Wednesday.

Ahead of a Wednesday night telephone town hall with Oxford High School parents, Throne released a "tentative" plan to resume class Jan. 10 while the high school building is being repaired. The resumption will come 41 days after the Nov. 30 mass shooting that killed four students and wounded a teacher and six students.

"We know it is imperative to get our high school students and staff back together as soon as possible," Throne wrote.

For two weeks, Jan. 10 through Jan. 21, Oxford High, Oxford Middle School and Bridges, its alternative high school, will be on "alternative hybrid schedules" at the middle school building, the superintendent wrote in a letter posted on the district's website.

"We hope this slow transition together at OMS will help in the healing process and ease our high school students back in a familiar academic setting," Throne wrote.

Oxford High School's renovations are expected to be done the week of Jan. 17.

On Jan. 10, athletic practices will return to the high school.

"Please know all other areas of the high school will remain inaccessible while it is open for practices," Throne wrote.

On Jan. 24, the athletic campus will reopen to competition.

The high school's hybrid return will affect elementary-school morning orchestra programs from Jan. 10 to 21. Due to "facility constraints," Tuesday and Thursday morning meetings are canceled.

Oxford High School has been closed since the Nov. 30. mass shooting. Killed in the shooting were Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Student Ethan Crumbley, 15, faces murder and terrorism charges in the slayings. His parents, James and Jennifer, both face four charges of involuntary manslaughter.

All three Crumbleys are due in court Friday at 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Ethan will appear before Judge Nancy Carniak for a probable cause conference.

The parents will appear before Judge Julie Nicholson for a bond hearing where the defense attorneys are seeking a reduced bond.

While Ethan has been denied bond, his parents were given $500,000 bonds. Defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman seek a revision down to $100,000 each.

