Beaumont reaching 'breaking point' with COVID-19 case surge; how it's reacting

Michigan's largest hospital system warned Thursday that it had reached a "breaking point," resulting in a federal medical team extending its 30-day commitment to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn an additional 30 days.

The number of the eight hospital system's COVID-19 patients increased by about 40% over the past week to 750 patients. About 65% of those hospitalized in the eight-hospital, 3,375-bed system are unvaccinated and about 8% have received a booster, according to the hospital system.