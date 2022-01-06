OAKLAND COUNTY

Beaumont reaching 'breaking point' with COVID-19 case surge; how it's reacting

Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News

Michigan's largest hospital system warned Thursday that it had reached a "breaking point," resulting in a federal medical team extending its 30-day commitment to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn an additional 30 days. 

The number of the eight hospital system's COVID-19 patients increased by about 40% over the past week to 750 patients. About 65% of those hospitalized in the eight-hospital, 3,375-bed system are unvaccinated and about 8% have received a booster, according to the hospital system. 

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months
Subscribe Now