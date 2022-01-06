Oakland County to add COVID-19 testing sites amid virus surge

Detroit News staff

Oakland County's Health Division is expanding COVID-19 testing sites for residents starting next week amid the latest surge of the virus.

The county said Thursday that a record number of confirmed cases there have prompted officials to add more drive-thru locations for COVID-19 tests.

Starting Monday, testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at the Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck, 26000 Evergreen; from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Rochester Fire Department, 277 E. 2nd; and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the former Pontiac Fire Station, 348 South Boulevard.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases in Oakland County was 1,800 cases per day as of Wednesday, which exceeds all previous surges and the seven-day percent positivity rate for COVID-19 tests shot up to a high of 25.5%, county officials noted.

Appointments for the testing sites are strongly encouraged, but same-day drive-up testing will be available for those who are unable to schedule an appointment in advance. Failing to set up an appointment could result in an extended wait time, the county noted.

The Southfield and Rochester locations will have signage directing residents to one entrance for drive-up appointments and a separate entrance for "no appointment."

Pontiac will only offer one lane. Drive-ups will not be accepted after 3 p.m., officials said.

To make an appointment, visit oakgov.com/COVID and click on the COVID Testing button or contact the nurse on call at (800) 848-5533.

Additionally, the Oakland County Health Division will begin offering booster doses to 12- to 15-year-old children beginning Friday, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval of Pfizer booster doses for that age group.

The county also continues to administer pediatric, first, second, third, and other booster doses.

COVID-19 transmission remains high in Oakland County. There were more than 21,000 confirmed and probable cases from Dec. 20 – Jan. 2, 59% of which were ages 39 years and younger.

Michigan on Wednesday recorded its highest daily confirmed case rate for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, adding 27,346 cases over two days and 277 deaths from the virus.

The additions bring the state totals to 1,595,919 confirmed cases and 27,563 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Most new cases statewide continue to be among the unvaccinated, according to the MI COVID Response Data and Modeling Update.

From Jan. 15 to Dec. 3, 85% of COVID-19 cases, 88% of hospitalizations, and nearly 86% of deaths were among individuals not fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, vaccine coverage for residents ages 12 and up in Oakland County was 78%.