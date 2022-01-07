Details emerge of what Crumbleys did before arrests, including cash withdrawals

Rochester Hills — Friday's bond hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley revealed the most extended chronicle yet on how the two spent their time between the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School and their capture on Dec. 4 inside a Detroit warehouse.

The details came to light as 52-3 District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied the request from the Crumbleys' attorneys to lower their $500,000 individual bonds to $100,000. They are being held in jail on four charges each of involuntary manslaughter after their son was accused of killing four classmates and wounding seven other people at Oxford High School.