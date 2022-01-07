Teens charged in alleged theft of four semi tractor-trailers in Pontiac

Pontiac — Several teens were being held in Oakland County Children’s Village after police say they drive off with four semi tractor-trailers from a Pontiac trucking company.

A 14 year-old and 15-year-old, both of Pontiac, and a 17-year-old from Ypsilanti, were charged with several felonies in a juvenile petition on Wednesday, according to a Friday release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s office. Two other suspects arrested in connection with the weekend theft were released to their parents pending further investigation.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies recovered three Glock airsoft pistols during the arrests last Sunday following a report that the trucks had been stolen from Midwest Transportation on North Saginaw in Pontiac. Detectives from the sheriff’s auto theft unit recovered three trucks at three different locations in Pontiac and the fourth vehicle was found abandoned at a Walmart at 2500 S. Adams Road in Rochester Hills. Several of the trucks were vandalized and the suspects were allegedly seen near the fourth vehicle and were arrested, according to deputies.

The 14-year-old faces weapons and felony firearm charges; the 15-year-old is charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,000. Both are scheduled to appear Jan. 18 before Probate Court Referee David Bilson.

The 17-year-old is charged with unlawfully driving away a vehicle, a 5-year felony, and a weapons charge. His court date was not set. Should any of the three be released from Children’s Village on bond, they are to wear an electronic tether, authorities noted.

