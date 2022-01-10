Pontiac man, 31, charged in death of boyfriend in fight over video game

A Pontiac man accused of killing his longtime boyfriend last week after they argued over a video game has been charged, officials said Monday.

Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 6 death of Rory Teasley, 28, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

He was arraigned Sunday in 50th District Court in Pontiac and a court magistrate ordered him held at the Oakland County Jail with no bond. The magistrate also set Watkins' next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for Jan. 18. A preliminary examination is set for Jan. 25.

If convicted, Watkins faces up to life in prison.

According to authorities, sheriff's deputies were called shortly before midnight Thursday to an apartment building in the 10 block of Carter near Woodward and West Huron for a report of a domestic assault.

Watkins called 911 to report he and his boyfriend were in a fight and that his boyfriend was "sleeping" on the couch.

Deputies found Teasley unresponsive and not breathing. Medics took him to a hospital but doctors were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead.

Investigators said the two men were playing "Overwatch" when they got into an argument. They said the two men had been together for 10 years.

Watkins has a previous misdemeanor conviction for malicious destruction of property, police said.

