Oxford students return to class for first time since shootings

Oxford — Under the cover of darkness and single-digit cold, Oxford High School students are returning to a half-day of classes at the district's middle school.

Both parents and a phalanx of buses dropped off the students who were greeted by what appeared to be school officials. There was a presence, too, of Oakland County sheriff's deputies on hand to supervise.

Some students wore lettered school jackets inside; another wore a shirt that read, "everything about us is tough" on the back.

There were two entrances students used to enter the building for the half day of sessions.

It's the first day back for students after a Nov. 30 shooting at the high school. Four students were killed, and six students and a teacher were injured.

For two weeks, through Jan. 21, Oxford High, Oxford Middle School and Bridges, its alternative high school, will be on "alternative hybrid schedules" at the middle school building, the superintendent has said.

Student Ethan Crumbley, 15, faces murder and terrorism charges in the shootings. His parents, James and Jennifer, each face four charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Last week, Ethan Crumbley waived preliminary hearings in his case and will proceed to trial. His parents on Friday lost their bid to have bond lowered. They face a preliminary hearing next month.

“We hope this slow transition together at OMS will help in the healing process and ease our high school students back in a familiar academic setting,” the district said in a statement about returning to classroom instruction.