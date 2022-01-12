Hazel Park man, 25, charged in Jan. 7 shooting on I-75

A Hazel Park man has been charged in connection with a shooting last week on Interstate 75 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.

Edward Michael Haywood, 25, was arraigned Monday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on a charge of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

A judge ordered him held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled his next court date for Jan. 24. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault charge.

Haywood is accused of shooting and wounding another man Friday as he traveled in another vehicle on northbound I-75 near East Holly Road, state police officials said.

They said the victim was driving in a four-door Chevrolet when a person shot at him. The shooter was driving in a white Audi and fled the freeway at East Holly, continuing in an unknown direction.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Troopers closed the freeway for three hours while they conducted an investigation into the shooting.

On Saturday, officials said their investigation led them to a suspect who was arrested after they executed several search warrants. They said they also recovered evidence and a handgun. Investigators also learned the shooting was random and presented their findings to the county prosecutor's office, which authorized charges against Haywood.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should call the Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.

