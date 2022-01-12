Oxford High School shooting suspect back in court Wednesday

Pontiac — Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Crumbley, 15, faces 24 counts including murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame L. Rowe will preside over the 2 p.m. hearing that also is expected to address Crumbley's bond.

The virtual appearance for Crumbley is the teen's second in less than a week. On Friday, Crumbley was bound over for trial after his attorneys waived his probable cause conference and preliminary examination in district court.

Crumbley is being held in Oakland County Jail without bond. He is charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of felony firearm.

Killed in the Nov. 30 shooting were: Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17. Six other students and a teacher also were shot.

Oakland County prosecutors shared disturbing allegations about the teen during a separate Friday bond hearing for his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

At the parents' bond hearing, assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast alleged that Ethan Crumbley made a videotape in August in which he allegedly said "It's time to shoot up a school."

Keast has argued the Crumbleys ignored signs that their son was deeply troubled and Keast alleged the teen was obsessed with violence and guns months before the shooting.

Ethan Crumbley allegedly told his mother via text message months before the shooting that he had seen "demons and ghosts" in their home, according to Keast. Ethan Crumbley, Keast noted, also had looked up school shootings and bomb-making online.

Attorneys Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith, the defense team for the Crumbleys, asked 52-3 District Judge Julie Nicholson Friday to lower their bonds to $100,000 each, down from $500,000 each. Nicholson denied the request and maintained the original bond.

The judge, in her decision, cited the parents' ties to family in Florida, the seriousness of the alleged crimes and a "flight risk" noting their decision to allegedly run to "an abandoned building" in Detroit while they were being sought by Oakland County authorities.

The couple both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30 shooting. They face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Prosecutors allege the parents "drained" their son's bank account of $3,000 before they fled to Detroit.

The Crumbleys are due back in court Feb. 8 for a preliminary examination.

