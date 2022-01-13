Man charged in New Year's Eve bank robbery in Rochester Hills

A 33-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a Rochester Hills bank last month, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Ali Hussein Farhat remained at the Oakland County Jail on a $250,000 bond that 52-3 Division District Court Magistrate Marie Soma set during his arraignment.

Authorities allege Farhat entered a Chase Bank around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 31 and produced a note "threatening that people would die unless the teller placed large bills into an envelope quickly without alerting anyone," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Farhat implied he had a weapon, but one was never produced."

Reviewing surveillance videos from the bank and nearby businesses, detectives traced a black 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche to Farhat, according to the release.

He was arrested Tuesday at a gas station in Garden City by members of the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team working with an auto theft unit.

“I am proud of our team and the work they did to track down this bank robber,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “I am sure it is a relief to those in the bank that day that were scared to death during the robbery. He is now off the street and will be held accountable.”