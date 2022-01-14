Multiple fire departments battle blaze in Lake Orion

The Detroit News

Lake Orion — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze Friday at a building in Lake Orion.

The structure on Broadway was built in 1894 and had been used as a boarding house, Orion Township Fire Chief Robert Duke said.

Multiple residents were home when the fire started, he said. "Residents smelled smoke between 10 and 10:30 a.m. when they were alerted by working smoke alarms."

The residents were able to safely escape and no injuries were reported, Duke said.

Mutual aid from the Oakland and Addison township and the village of Oxford fire departments assisted in battling the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause is undetermined, Duke said.

"Displaced occupants have been relocated to a nearby motel and the Red Cross is working to assist the residents," he said.