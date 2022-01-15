Police: 2 dead in shooting at Hazel Park hall

Hazel Park police are seeking suspects in a double fatal shooting at a rental hall Friday.

Officers were called to the Timeless Gallery in the 21500 block of John R around 4:45 p.m. on a report of gunfire in the parking lot. They found two men seated in a black Mercedes, dead with gunshot wounds, the police department said in a statement.

"At the time of the shooting, the hall was being rented by family for a remembrance gathering of a person that was killed last year," according to the release. "Persons in the hall and parking lot fled from the area after the shooting."

Investigators believe two or three armed men walked up to the Mercedes and opened fire.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Forensic Unit assisted with the investigation. Police did not release details.

"Detectives are gathering information to confirm the victim’s identity and information on the suspects," police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hazel Park Police at (248) 542-6161