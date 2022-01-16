What Oxford High School shooting suspect is allowed to do in jail

Pontiac — During his incarceration, Oxford High School shooting defendant Ethan Crumbley is allowed visitors and provided health care and services available to all other inmates, according to jail officials.

But the 15-year-old has spent the majority of time in his one-man cell.

Crumbley was arrested Nov. 30 after allegedly killing four classmates and wounding six others and a teacher. He has pleaded not guilty to 24 felony offenses, including terrorism and first-degree murder.