2 dead, 5 injured, 1 missing following fire in Pontiac

Pontiac — Two men are dead and five people are injured after a fire early Monday morning at a multi-family home, officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies were called at about 2:45 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of St. Clair Street near West Kennett and Baldwin in the city of Pontiac, they said. First-responders found the building engulfed in flames when they arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, officials found a man's body in the kitchen on the first floor and another man's body in a second-floor bedroom, authorities said. Neither has been identified.

Two of the home's occupants, men ages 67 and 68, were taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Another occupant of the home, a 58-year-old Pontiac man, broke his leg during his escape.

Officials said the injuries of other occupants are still being assessed, but none appear to be life-threatening.

They also said they cannot yet account for a 19-year-old man with autism who was staying in the building with his stepfather, 36. The stepfather told deputies he had jumped to safety from a second-story window himself. He said he instructed his stepson to follow him out the window, but he refused. Authorities said the stepson was not seen leaving the building.

In addition, they said a fire investigator with the Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

