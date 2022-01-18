Final Oxford shooting survivor returns home to continue recovery

Oxford — Kylie Ossege, the longest hospitalized victim in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting, has been back home for the past week, her family said.

Ossege's family provided an update Sunday on her GoFundMe page, which has raised about $139,000 of the $150,000 it seeks to aid in her recovery. Ossege, 17, was shot in the chest.

"After one week at home, we are adjusting," the Jan. 16 update reads. "Kylie began outpatient physical and occupational therapy. The therapists have welcomed her and have been so kind. We are seeking to establish our new routine.

"Despite the cold," the page adds, on Saturday Kylie "felt able to make the trip to the farm to see Blaze," a horse.

More:'I'm going to cry': Oxford shooting victim surprised by supporters at hospital

"We were so touched that the trees along the drive into the ranch were decorated in Oxford colors, as well as Kylie’s locker," the update reads. "Blaze was excited to see her. It was so great to spend some time with him! Afterward, she said, “That was amazing, the BEST therapy!”The update contains three pictures. One shows a masked Ossege in the hospital, with medical personnel on either side. Another shows her smiling as she stands in front of the blue and yellow bows at the farm, Oxford High colors. The third shows her smiling alongside Blaze.

Ossege's family reported in early December that she had moved from the intensive care unit at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland to a standard room where she was to remain for up to six more weeks.

Ossege is one of seven survivors of the shooting.

Classmates Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed.

Oxford High School sophomore Ethan Crumbley, 15, faces 24 charges in the shooting, including terrorism causing death and premeditated murder. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, face four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

All three are at Oakland County Jail as their cases proceed.

jdickson@detroitnews.com