Judge sets February placement hearing for Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley

Attorneys for accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley expected to argue Wednesday for the teen to be relocated to a juvenile facility while he awaits trial but any discussions were held privately with Judge Kwame Rowe pending a formal hearing next month.

In a brief virtual status conference with three assistant prosecuting attorneys, two defense lawyers and Crumbley's guardian ad-litem, Rowe said he has scheduled an in-person hearing for 2 p.m. Feb. 22.

"There has been some discussion on whether there should be media coverage permitted through the entire hearing," said Rowe, noting there "might be sensitive information that will be placed on the record."

Attorneys are to file legal briefs for Rowe's review by Jan. 25. Meanwhile, Crumbley is being held in Oakland County Jail without bond. Crumbley did not participate in Wednesday's proceeding on agreement by his attorneys.

The 15-year-old Crumbley is charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of felony firearm in the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four and wounded seven others. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defense attorneys previously made a case to have Crumbley transferred from the county's adult jail to a juvenile facility in Pontiac because of his age. Prosecutors have maintained that Crumbley's incarceration at Oakland County Jail should continue.