Oxford shooting exposes limits, mental health needs for schools

Oxford — Experts say a drawing that a teacher found ahead of a deadly shooting at Oxford High School suggested accused shooter Ethan Crumbley was suicidal, not a danger to others, and it's likely why school counselors chose not to involve the police before four students were killed.

Crumbley's case, they contend, exposes the limits schools face on mental health concerns involving students and the insufficient protocols on when and how they can or should seek help.