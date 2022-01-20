W. Bloomfield housekeeper accused of stealing more than $570K from clients

West Bloomfield — A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing more than $570,000 in personal belongings from the homes she was hired to take care of has been charged police said.

Beata Tarnawska of West Bloomfield was arraigned in 48th District Court in Bloomfield HIlls on nine counts of larceny, officials said Thursday. A judge set her bond at $50,000.

She faces up to 40 years in prison for four felony counts of larceny of $20,000 or more and 25 years in prison for five felony counts of larceny of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

Police accuse Tarnawska of stealing stealing luxury and sentimental items from homes where she worked as a housekeeper.

They said the began investigating Tarnawska in October after she allegedly admitted to one of her employers that she stole a luxury watch.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search Tarnawska's house and recovered numerous items suspected to have been stolen from her clients. They allege she took cash, coins, luxury watches and jewelry worth more than $571,000 from 20 different Oakland County homes.

Police said they believe there may be more victims of Tarnawska's alleged thefts.

Anyone with information about thefts should call the West Bloomfield Police Department's Investigations Division at (248) 975-8960.

