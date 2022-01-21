Man, 33, dead after being shot, crashing into Oak Park apartment building

Oak Park — A 33-year-old man who died Thursday night in Oak Park after crashing into an apartment building was shot, police said.

The crash was reported about 11:15 p.m. on the 15000 block of Northline, just north of Interstate 696 and off Greenfield.

Oak Park Public Safety safety says the victim was shot on the 25000 block of Lincoln Terrace. He crashed about a half-mile away in his attempt to flee, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the crash site, but police have not yet released his name.