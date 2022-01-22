Oxford High is about to reopen. Parents, students admit mixed feelings

Oxford — Increased security, new paint in "calming colors" and hand-written messages of support on hearts and snowflakes will greet students returning to Oxford High School on Monday for the first day of school since a mass shooting on Nov. 30.

A team of therapy dogs will walk the hallways with handlers, including where the shooting took place. Trauma-trained staff will be looking for signs that students need help as they ease back into classrooms. "Safe rooms" have been created where students can find solace and help from crisis counselors.