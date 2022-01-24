Oakland County woman learns $3M lesson in winning lottery prize

Laura Spears learned a valuable lesson last month as she perused messages in her email account.

The lesson: Don't forget to check the spam folder. The value: $3 million.

Spears, 55, of Oakland County won the Michigan Lottery's Mega Millions prize on Dec. 31, the Michigan Lottery announced Monday. She matched the five white balls: 02-05-30-46-61 and won $1 million prize, which was multiplied to $3 million thanks to the "Megaplier."